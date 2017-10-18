Police: Robbers struck 15 minutes apart in West Loop, Bridgeport

Two robberies in the West Loop and the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side are believed to be related.

The suspects approached the victims and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

They struck about 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Fulton Market, and about 15 minutes later in the 2600 block of South Halsted, police said.

One of the suspects is described as a black man between 18 and 25, 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1, and 160-170 pounds with black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

The other suspect is described as a black man between 18 and 20, who was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.