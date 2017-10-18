Two robberies in the West Loop and the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side are believed to be related.
The suspects approached the victims and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
They struck about 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Fulton Market, and about 15 minutes later in the 2600 block of South Halsted, police said.
One of the suspects is described as a black man between 18 and 25, 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1, and 160-170 pounds with black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants.
The other suspect is described as a black man between 18 and 20, who was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.