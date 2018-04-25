Police: Robbers targeting people walking alone in Brainerd

Police are warning residents of two strong arm robberies this month in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

In both incidents, people who were walking alone in the 1200 block of West 95th Street were knocked down and robbed by two males, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred about 9:45 p.m. on April 11 and about 4 p.m. on April 16.

The suspects were described as being in their late teens to early 20s, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.