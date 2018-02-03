Police: Robbery, attempted sexual assault on woman in Wrigleyville

Police are warning of an attempted sexual assault early Saturday in the Wrigleyville neighborhood on the North Side.

About 1:10 a.m. a 26-year-old female was grabbed from behind and shoved into an alley while walking eastbound on West Cornelia Avenue from North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The male offender demanded money from the victim, which she handed over. The offender then began removing the victim’s clothes and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

The offender ran away when witnesses appeared, police said.

The offender was described as a 23 to 29-year-old black male, between 5-foot-8-inches and 5-foot-10-inches, possibly with a thin mustache, wearing a red jacket with a white stripe and baggy jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.