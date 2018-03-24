Police schedule events to connect burglary victims with their property

Chicago Police are displaying recovered property of recent burglaries to construction sites in an attempt to return the material to its rightful owners.

The events are scheduled for the following week in the 10th Police District at 3315 W. Ogden Ave. in Lawndale, and the 25th District at 555 N. Grand Ave. in the Belmont Cragin area.

At both locations, the walk-throughs are scheduled for:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 25;

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 26;

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 27; and

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28.

Residents should bring proper documentation, including the case report number and identification, police said.