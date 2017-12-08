Police search for 2 armed robbers in Berwyn

Surveillance photos of two suspects who robbed a business at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in the 6800 block of Windsor Avenue in Berwyn. | Berwyn police

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who robbed a business at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Berwyn.

About 4:30 p.m., two males entered the business in the 6800 block of Windsor Avenue and, while pointing a black semi-automatic weapon, forced victims into the back of the building, according to Berwyn police.

The suspects then stole items from the business and the victims, police said. One of the victims suffered minor injuries while she was fighting off one of the suspects, prompting them to flee.

They were described as black males in their early 20s, both wearing ski masks and gloves, police said. One suspect was about 5-foot-3, wearing a gray hooded sweater, black jacket, gray pants and blue gym shoes. The other suspect was about 5-foot-5, wearing a black fleece jacket, black jeans and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Berwyn Police Department at (708) 795-5600.