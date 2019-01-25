Police search for 2 men who threatened cops in viral video

Screen shot of a viral video that shows two men repeatedly threaten the lives of police officers. | from Facebook, Chicago Code Blue

Police are searching for two men who threatened to kill officers in a viral video posted to social media.

Investigators have identified the two armed men in the video, Chicago police said. In the video, they repeatedly make threats to the officers inside marked police SUV driving next to them, Chicago police said.

The driver turns the camera between the CPD vehicle and two handguns in his lap. Another man in the backseat flashes a gun with a laser sight.

“The safety of our officers is paramount and we take these threats seriously,” the department said in a statement.

Police learned of the video on Wednesday, the department said. The video was shared on the Facebook page “Chicago Code BLUE” and has been viewed more than 1 million times.

The department sent a notification to all officers regarding the threats, police said.