Police search for 43-year-old man missing from West Rogers Park

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing Monday night from the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Janga Kami, 43, was last contacted at 10:10 p.m. Monday and is missing from the 6300 block of North Albany, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He is originally from Nepal and has limited abilities with the English language, police said. Kami, who abuses alcohol, was recently hospitalized for attempted suicide.

Kami is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-6 Nepalese man with brown eyes, black hair and a dark olive complexion, police said. A clothing description was not available.

Anyone with information on Kami’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.