Police search for 61-year-old man missing from Aurora

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from west suburban Aurora.

Michael P. Ryan, 61, was last seen between the area of North Orchard and Sullivan roads, and West Indian Trail and Deerpath Road, according to Aurora police.

He is on foot, and was described as a 230-pound, 5-foot-11 man with gray hair and hazel eyes, police said. He may have been wearing a black fleece coat, with a bright red coat and black hat.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.