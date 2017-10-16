Police search for armed robbers in Naperville

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding three armed suspects that robbed a business Sunday night in west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded at 11:26 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the business in the 600 block of North Route 59, according to Naperville police.

The suspects displayed a silver and black semi-automatic handgun and stole cash, cigarettes, keys and a cell phone, police said. It appears they arrived on foot, before running away.

An employee at the business suffered a minor injury during the robbery, but did not seek medical attention, police said.

The suspect who displayed the handgun was described as a black male, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot with a heavy build, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with lettering on the front, pajama style pants with a pattern on them, white shoes and a black mask.

Another robber was described as a black male, between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3 with a thin build, police said. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe going down the side, white shoes and a white plastic mask.

The third suspect was described as a black male, standing between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3 with a heavy build, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the shoulder, black pants, tan-colored shoes and a black mask.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.