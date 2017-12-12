Police search for armed robbers targeting nail salons

Surveillance photos of two armed suspects who robbed a nail salon on Dec. 11 in the 4100 block of West Peterson. | Chicago Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two armed robbers who targeted nail salons in the Roscoe Village and Sauganash neighborhoods.

In two recent incidents, the suspects pointed a handgun at victims and then stole cash and smart phones, according to an alert from the Chicago Police Department.

One robbery happened at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 4100 block of West Peterson, while another robbery happened at 11:39 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 2100 block of West Roscoe, police said.

The suspects are described as two black males, thought to be between 16 and 18 years old, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-8, weighing between 130 and 160 pounds, wearing dark hooded jackets, blue jeans or pants that may have the number 85 printed on the hip, and gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.