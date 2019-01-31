Police search for black SUV driver wanted in Englewood hit-and-run

Police are searching for the black sports-utility vehicle pictured here. | Chicago police

The driver of a black sports-utility vehicle took off after crashing into a vehicle with two children inside earlier this month in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 9:31 a.m. Jan. 12, the SUV was driving north on Throop Street and approaching the intersection with 59th Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police. It rammed into another vehicle.

A driver and two children inside the other vehicle were injured and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. They were released after receiving medical treatment.

The black SUV, possibly a Nissan Xterra or Nissan Pathfinder, fled the scene and was last seen driving north on Loomis Street, police said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the Chicago police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.