Woman critically hurt in West Rogers Park hit-and-run; police search for car

Police are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian in the 2200 block of Devon Avenue on Feb. 14, 2019. | Chicago police

Police are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian Thursday evening in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

A 59-year-old woman was crossing the street at 5:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Devon Avenue when she was struck by passenger-side mirror of a Nissan Altima, Chicago police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The car was a red or maroon 2013 to 2017 Nissan Altima, police said. The car had a Lyft service light on the dashboard and a sticker on the passenger side of the rear window.

The car should have a damaged passenger side mirror, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 745-4521.