Police search for elderly woman with dementia missing from Blue Island

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly woman with dementia missing from south suburban Blue Island since Tuesday morning.

Nancy Merritt, 73, was last seen about 9:30 a.m. when she was dropped off in front of her assisted living facility, Prairie Green at Fay’s Point, 1546 W. Water St., according to Blue Island police.

About 10:30 a.m., she was seen in the First Midwest Bank branch at 12015 S. Western Ave., police said. Surveillance cameras recorded her walking away from the bank, heading north on Western.

Merritt takes blood pressure medication, which is a necessity, and shows signs of early onset dementia, police said. She apparently made references to another resident about going to visit her mother, who has been dead for some time.

Merritt’s brother, Daniel Williams, lives in the 700 block of East 111th Street in Chicago, and she also likes to frequent the area of West 95th and South Halsted streets, police said. Former addresses for Merritt include the 3200 block of West 147th Street in Midlothian and the 10200 block of South Union in Chicago. Her cellphone is no longer in service.

She is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-5 black woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a dark brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information on Merritt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blue Island police at (708) 396-7020.