Police search for hammer-wielding man wanted in Jefferson Park robbery

Surveillance footage of the suspect in a gas station robbery in the 4400 block of North Central Avenue. | Chicago police

A man showed up with a hammer at a gas station and robbed the cashier earlier this month in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 1 p.m. Jan. 18, the man went up to a 43-year-old woman working at the store in the 4400 block of North Central Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man told her that he was armed with a knife and hammer before demanding cash from her, police said. After getting the money, he ransacked the store of merchandise and ran out.

The suspect was described as a white man between the ages of 55 and 65, police said. He was wearing a knit hat, dark winter jacket and wire-rimmed glasses during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.