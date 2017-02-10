Police search for man who tried to abduct woman in Pilsen

Police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a woman Sunday night in the South Side Pilsen neighborhood.

The suspect walked up to the 29-year-old woman from behind at 7:55 p.m. as she was walking east on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 18th Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The suspect then grabbed the woman from behind before striking her in the stomach, covering her mouth with his hand and picking her up, police said.

When the man tried to carry her toward a vehicle parked on the street, the woman screamed for help and tried to fight him off, police said. Two good Samaritans who saw the struggle walked up to intervene and the suspect dropped the woman, ran to the vehicle and drove away west on 18th Street.

The man was described as a white or white Hispanic man, thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet with a thin build, light complexion and short dark hair, police said. He was wearing a gray shirt.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with information on the attempted abduction should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.