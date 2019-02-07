Police search for suspect of CTA Brown Line robbery at Sedgwick station

Chicago police are looking for a man suspected of stealing someone’s cell phone Monday night at the Sedgwick station of the CTA Brown Line.

At 9:06 p.m., a man forcefully nabbed a female’s cell phone from her hand as she stood on the platform at 1536 N. Sedgwick in Old Town, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years ago, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and between 160 and 190 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.