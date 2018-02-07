Police searching for 2 missing teenagers last seen together in Englewood

Police are searching for two missing teenagers who were last seen together on Tuesday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Angelina Trevino, 13, and Jevonte Clifton, 14, were both reported missing Wednesday, a day after they were last seen in the 6000 block of South Sangamon, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Trevino was described as a 5-foot-1, 122-pound white girl with a medium complexion, blue eyes and brown hair, police said.

Clifton is a black boy with a medium complexion weighing about 130 pounds and standing about 5-foot-4, police said. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts was asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.