Police searching for 3 suspects in killing of Northwestern doctoral student

Three suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shootin Sunday night of an incoming Northwestern University graduate student. | Chicago police

Chicago police released surveillance photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an incoming Northwestern University graduate student Sunday night in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

Shane Colombo was walking about 8:25 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Clark Street when two people started shooting at each other, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Caught in the crossfire, Colombo was struck multiple times.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died less than an hour later, authorities said.

On Tuesday night, police circulated surveillance photos of three suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information about the suspects should call Area North detectives at (312) 747-8380.

Meanwhile, Colombo’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to return his body to his home state of California. As of Tuesday night, his family had raised over $10,000 of their $15,000 goal in just 4 hours.

Colombo, who was originally from Sun City, California, had recently moved to Evanston to join Northwestern University’s Ph.D. program as an incoming student this fall, according to a statement from university officials.

Colombo and his fiance, Vincent Perez, were excited to start a new chapter after dating long distance for two years while Colombo worked in New York City as a researcher at Columbia University’s Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience Lab. Colombo had previously received a bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State University.

“It’s hard,” Perez said. “It’s definitely a process right now, but we love and we miss Shane.”