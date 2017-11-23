Missing 7-year-old girl last seen at Mariano’s found safe

A 7-year-old girl who left a grocery store with a stranger Thursday morning in the South Side McKinley Park neighborhood has been found safe.

An employee at the Mariano’s in the 3100 block of South Ashland brought her daughter to work on Thanksgiving, according to Chicago Police.

The girl had last seen leaving the store at 8:36 a.m. with a black female who was wearing a light green jacket with a furry hood, black pants and carrying a red bag in her hand, police said. She was also carrying a phone and a clipboard.

Police said about 11 a.m. that the girl had been found safe, but additional information was not provided.