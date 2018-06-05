Police searching for armed man who robbed 2 Little Village stores

The suspect who robbed a pair of Little Village stores are gunpoint last month. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a man who robbed a pair of Little Village stores at gunpoint last month.

In each incident, the robber pulled out a handgun and demanded money from a clerk, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 3:28 p.m. May 25 in the 2700 block of South Kostner, while the other took place about 2:05 p.m. May 28 in the 3200 block of South Ridgeway, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, thought to be between 23 and 28 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds, police said.

He was seen wearing a white baseball cap with a moose on it, a Batman t-shirt, black jogging pants, black gym shoes with white soles and a rosary around his neck, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.