Police searching for armed robber who stole cellphones from Green Line riders

A surveillance photo of the man who robbed Green Line passengers at gunpoint Dec. 1 at the Cermak-McCormick Place station. | Chicago police

Police are looking for a man who robbed a group of Green Line passengers at gunpoint earlier this month at the Cermak-McCormick Place station in the South Loop.

About 11:05 p.m. Dec. 1, the suspect approached passengers who were seated on a train at the station, 12 E. Cermak, and demanded their cellphones while brandishing a dark-colored handgun, according to a community alert from Chicago police. After taking their phones, he ran from the train.

The suspected robber is described a black man, thought to be about 40 years old, standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-4, weighing between 170 and 200 pounds with a medium to dark complexion, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380