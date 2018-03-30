Police searching for armed robber who struck 3 stores in NW Indiana

A surveillance photo of the man suspected in a series of recent armed robberies in northwest Indiana. | Munster police

Police are searching for a man who recently robbed a series of stores at gunpoint in northwest Indiana.

About 7:45 p.m. Feb. 3, the suspect walked into the Payless Shoe Source at 6702 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond and implied he had a gun before demanding money, according to Munster police.

Two days later, the same man robbed the Check Into Cash at 1812 165th St. in Hammond, police said. In that robbery, he walked into the store, threatened to shoot an employee and demanded money.

About 11:45 a.m. March 10, the robber brandished a handgun while demanding money at the Check ’n Go at 320 Ridge Road in Munster, police said.

The suspect was seen driving a maroon, older model, four-door car, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Munster police detective Tim Nosich at (219) 836-6658 or tnosich@munster.org, or Hammond police detective Stephen Guernsey at (219) 852-2978 or sguernsey@hammondpolice.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.