Police searching for car that struck pedestrian in Belmont Gardens

Police are searching for a Honda Civic that was used in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in the 2400 block of North Kostner. | Chicago Police

Investigators are searching for a car that was used in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 10:08 p.m., a 30-year-old man was walking across the street in the 2400 block of North Kostner when he was struck by a red, four-door Honda Civic, according to Chicago Police.

The extent of the man’s injuries was unknown, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.