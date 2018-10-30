Police searching for cars involved in fatal South Side hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two cars that were involved in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday on the South Side that left a pedestrian dead.

About 3:05 a.m., the pedestrian was struck by at least one of the cars in the 800 block of East 79th Street and dragged for several blocks, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

A gray, four-door Ford Focus and a four-door Nissan Altima with front-end damage and a cracked windshield were both involved in the crash, police said.

The cars drove off east on 79th Street after the crash, police said.

Anyone with information should call the CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.