Hit-and-run driver seriously injured 60-year-old pedestrian: police

Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon in the University Village neighborhood.

About 1:55 p.m., a car headed south in the 1200 block of South Halsted Street hit a 60-year-old pedestrian who was riding a stand-up lawn mower, according to Chicago police. The pedestrian was seriously injured from the crash.

The driver continued south in a black Ford Crown Victoria with Illinois license plates “AJ81664,” police said. The front of the car was severely damaged in the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.