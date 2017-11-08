Police searching for ‘endangered’ man missing from northwest suburbs

Authorities are asking for help finding a man reported missing Tuesday from northwest suburban Wauconda.

Glenn Stojak, 26, told a family member he was going to harm himself when he left his home in the 25600 block of West Blakely Parkway, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Later in the day, police learned Stojak was seen near Island Lake. He was listed as missing and endangered.

Authorities did not release a physical description of Stojak, and there was no clothing description available.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to dial 911.