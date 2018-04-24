Police searching for escaped parolee last seen on South Side

A man who escaped the custody of the state’s Department of Corrections was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

Kir Moorman, 29, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of East 81st Street, according to Chicago Police.

Moorman is wanted for a parole violation, police said.

Moorman was described as black, about 6-foot-11 and 155 pounds, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records. He has “Goon” tattooed on his right hand and “Blood Out” tattooed on his right forearm.

He was released on parole April 6 after being sentenced to seven years in prison for a 2014 armed robbery charge, IDOC records show. He has prior convictions for drug possession, burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Correction was not immediately able to provide additional information.