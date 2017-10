Police searching for group who violently robbed person in Gold Coast

Police are searching for a group who violently robbed a person Sunday night in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The group walked up to the male victim about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fairbanks Court, punched him and knocked him to the ground, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The robbers then struck him in his head and body until he gave up his cellphone password and laptop.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.