Police searching for Lincoln Park armed robbery suspect

Authorities are asking for help finding the suspect in an armed robbery earlier this month in Lincoln Park.

Chicago police Friday released surveillance images of the man suspected in the robbery about 1:25 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 800 block of West Wrightwood.

The man walked up to people from behind, took out a gun and demanded their property, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip to http://www.CPDtip.com.