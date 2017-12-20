Police searching for man who attacked woman in Lincoln Square

Surveillance photo of the suspect who attacked a woman in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on Dec. 4. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a man who attacked a woman more than two weeks ago in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 4, the 28-year-old woman was walking north on Western towards Lincoln when a man walked up to her from behind, covered her mouth with his hand and made threatening demands, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The woman fought the man off and he ran away, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man in his middle-to-late 20s, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1 and 150 to 160 pounds with a dark brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray wool winter cap, a camel-colored jacket and dark pants, and was carrying a medium-sized duffel or messenger bag.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.