Police searching for man who bound person during Lake View burglary

Surveillance photo of the suspect who bound a person during a home invasion last month in the Lake View neighborhood. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a man who burglarized a home last month in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

On Feb. 25, the suspect bound a person and burglarized their home in the 900 block of West George, according to an alert from Chicago Police. A short time later, a surveillance camera caught the burglar using the victim’s Ventra card at a CTA Brown Line station.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-3, 240-pound black man, thought to be in his mid-40s, police said. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a green parka, a green wool cap and tan work boots.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.