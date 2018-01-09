Police searching for man who critically hurt 48-year-old man in South Loop fight

Police are looking for a suspect who beat and critically injured a 48-year-old man in November during a fight in the South Loop.

The fight happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 800 block of South Wabash, according to Chicago Police.

The man was arguing with someone when he got hit in the head, fell to the ground then was again hit in the head, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was described as a black man between 24 and 26 years old, standing 5-foot-5 to 6-feet and weighing 130 pounds with a thin build, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.