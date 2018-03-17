Police searching for man who kidnapped and robbed security guard in NW Indiana

Police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped and robbed a security guard Monday night at an industrial park in northwest Indiana.

About 9 p.m., Antwann Peterson got out of a gray Nissan and approached the security guard who was working at the industrial park in the 7900 block of West 9th Avenue in Gary, according to Gary police. Peterson, who previously worked for the same security firm and knew the guard, pulled out a weapon and aimed it at the victim’s head before ordering him to hand over his money and gun.

After complying with his orders, Peterson realized the guard didn’t have any cash on him, police said. The alleged robbed then ordered the guard to get out of his car so he could take him to an ATM machine to withdraw money.

The guard got out of his vehicle before distracting Peterson and running into a field, police said. He then flagged down a passerby, who brought him to a nearby gas station to call police.

Peterson, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, remains at large, police said. He is known to frequent Gary’s Westside neighborhood.

Peterson was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, attempted kidnapping and intimidation, police said.

Anyone with information about Peterson’s whereabouts or the incident should call Sgt. Dan Callahan at (219) 881-7545 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.