Police search for man who stole from Barrington grocery store

Surveillance footage of a man suspected of stealing from a Barrington grocery store on Dec. 2. | Barrington police

Police are looking for a man who stole stole from a grocery store earlier this month in northwest suburban Barrington.

The suspect took groceries without paying for them on Dec. 2 from Heinen’s Grocery Store in the 500 block of North Hough Street in Barrington, according to Barrington police.

He drove off in a black Chrysler 200 or 300, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Lori Allsteadt at lallstead@barrington-il.gov or (847) 304-3308.