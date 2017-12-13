Police searching for man who tried to offer boy a ride in Naperville

Police are searching for a man who offered a boy a ride Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Naperville.

About 3:20 p.m., the 11-year-old boy was approached by a maroon minivan in the 2700 block of Showplace Drive, according to Naperville police.

The driver, described as white man about 60 years old with a long black beard and wearing a red North Face jacket, asked the boy if he needed a ride, police said.

The boy fled the scene and police responded, but were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department’s investigations division at (630) 420-6666.