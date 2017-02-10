Police searching for missing northwest Indiana brother, sister

A brother and sister were reported missing Monday from their northwest Indiana home. | Porter County sheriff's office

A brother and sister have been reported missing from their northwest Indiana home after last being seen early Monday.

Samuel Orshonsky, 9, and Charley Orshonsky, 7, were last seen by their mother about midnight at their home near Streamwood Drive and North 325 East in Valparaiso, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

Samuel was described as a 5-foot tall, 70-pound white boy with short blond hair and black-framed glasses, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen wearing light-blue, one-piece abominable snowman pajamas.

Charley is a 4-foot-10, 56-pound white girl with shoulder-length, wavy and dirty-blonde hair, police said. She has brown eyes and her front teeth are partially in. She was last wearing a “My Pony” one-piece pajama outfit.

It was unknown if they were still in their pajamas or had different clothing on, and a duffel bag and clothing were also reported missing from the home, police said. Foul play wasn’t suspected.

Anyone with information on the Orshonskys’ whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s office at (219) 477-3170.