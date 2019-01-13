01/13/2019, 08:50am
Police searching for person who broke into West Chicago hot dog stand
A surveillance photo of the suspect who broke into Scooby's Red Hots in West Chicago on Jan. 5 | West Chicago police
West Chicago police are looking for a suspect who broke into a hot dog stand earlier this month in the western suburb.
The break-in happened about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Scooby’s Red Hots at 1020 E. North Ave., according to a police alert posted to Facebook.
No further information was immediately made available.
Anyone with information should call investigators at (630) 293-2222.
