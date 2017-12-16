Police: Person sexually abused 7-year-old boy on Far South Side

Police are searching for a person who sexually abused a 7-year-old boy Wednesday morning on the Far South Side.

About 8:30 a.m., the male suspect grabbed the boy by his arm, pulled him into an alley in the 700 block of East 103rd Street and sexually abused him, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The boy then kicked the suspect and ran away before calling police.

The suspect is described as a male, standing between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-6, with blue eyes, police said. He was seen wearing a red and white winter hat, black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.