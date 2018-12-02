Police searching for robbery suspect who stabbed victim in Albany Park

Police are searching for an armed robber who stabbed one of his victims last month in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The first robbery happened at 1:56 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 3200 block of West Ainslie, where the male suspect pulled a handgun and demanded property from another person, according to an alert from Chicago police.

About three hours later, the suspect fired off a handgun and stabbed a 35-year-old man during another robbery in the 4900 block of North Whipple, police said. The suspect then took off in a gray four-door sedan.

The man suffered a stab wound to his abdomen and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Detectives collected a single shell casing at the scene and reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspect firing off a gun, police said.

The robber is described as a black male, thought to be between the ages of 15 and 20, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.