Police are searching for an armed robber who stabbed one of his victims last month in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
The first robbery happened at 1:56 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 3200 block of West Ainslie, where the male suspect pulled a handgun and demanded property from another person, according to an alert from Chicago police.
About three hours later, the suspect fired off a handgun and stabbed a 35-year-old man during another robbery in the 4900 block of North Whipple, police said. The suspect then took off in a gray four-door sedan.
The man suffered a stab wound to his abdomen and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Detectives collected a single shell casing at the scene and reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspect firing off a gun, police said.
The robber is described as a black male, thought to be between the ages of 15 and 20, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9, police said.
Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.