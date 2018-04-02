Police searching for South Loop robbery suspects

Police have released security camera footage of suspects in two robberies last week in the South Loop.

In each of the incidents, the suspects grabbed or punched and then threw the victims to the ground before robbing them of their property, Chicago Police said.

The robberies occurred about 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South LaSalle, and about 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Harrison, police said.

The suspects used CTA for transportation, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.