Police searching for suspect in robbery at Loop Blue Line station

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a person earlier this month at the LaSalle Blue Line station in the Loop.

About 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, the male suspect walked up to a female while she was waiting for a train on the station’s platform at 150 W. Congress Parkway, according to an alert from Chicago police. The male then grabbed property from the victim’s hand and ran off.

On Thursday morning, police released surveillance photos of the suspect. He is described as a black male with a medium-to-dark complexion, thought to be between the ages of 17 and 25, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet and weighing between 140 and 175 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.