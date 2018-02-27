Police searching for suspect who robbed Heart of Chicago store at gunpoint

A surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a Heart of Chicago store at gunpoint on Sunday. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint Sunday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The male suspect walked into the store in the 2100 block of West Cermak, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from a cashier, according to Chicago Police. He then drove off west on Cermak in an SUV.

The suspect is described is described as standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9 and weighing between 200 and 250 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a gray fleece sweater with a black line down the middle, black pants, a black skull cap that may have been emblazoned with a Chicago Bears logo, black gym shoes with white soles and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery should all Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.