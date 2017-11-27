Three suspects are in custody and police are still searching for a fourth after a hit-and-run crash with a squad car Monday morning in west suburban Elmhurst.

About 5 a.m., officers responded to a garage burglary at West and Gladys, according to Elmhurst police. As they arrived, they tried to stop a vehicle that took off.

The vehicle struck a squad car and then several suspects ran east on Freemont, police said.

Three suspects have been taken into custody, and police are still searching for a fourth.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.