Police searching for suspects who robbed 3 men on Red Line train

Surveillance photos of the suspects who robbed three men early Friday on a CTA Red Line train. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for four suspects who robbed three men early Friday on a CTA Red Line train traveling through the Near North Side.

The robberies happened about 12:45 a.m. as the train approached the Fullerton station at 943 W. Fullerton Ave., according to an alert from Chicago Police. In each incident, the robbers walked up to a victim and acted like they had a handgun before demanding property that they then forcibly took.

The robbers are described as four black men, thought to be between the ages of 25 and 35, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet, weighing between 140- and 200 pounds with medium and dark complexions, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.