Police searching for suspects who tried to gun down group of men in Aurora

Police are searching for three suspects who opened fire on a group of men early Friday in west suburban Aurora.

The male suspects followed the men from a gas station in the 1700 block of North Farnsworth before firing shots at them less than a mile away, in the 1700 block of Violet, according to Aurora police.

None of the men were struck, but the vehicle they were traveling in sustained damage from a single bullet, police said.

The suspects were seen traveling in an older-model, white minivan, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident should call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.