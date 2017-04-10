Police searching woods in Riverside for gun following altercation

Police are searching the woods Wednesday evening in west suburban Riverside for a gun following a disturbance in the village.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers got a report of a disturbance near Fairbank and Barrypoint roads, Riverside police said in a community alert.

The disturbance was between a group of people with gang affiliations who knew each other and had “bad blood” between them, police said. During the disturbance, a bike was thrown into the Des Plaines River. One person involved ran off and threw a handgun into the woods near Barrypoint Bridge.

The bike was recovered, and officers with metal detectors and police dogs were searching for the gun, police said.