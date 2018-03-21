Police seek 15-year-old runaway from Oswego

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from west suburban Oswego Sunday evening.

Lucy C. Alegria was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday at a movie theater in Oswego, according to a statement from Oswego police. She has been reported as a runaway and may be in Chicago.

Lucy is described as a 4-foot-9, 127-pound girl with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and gray spandex pants.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911 or the Oswego Police Department at (630) 551-7300.