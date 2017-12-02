Police seek details about Aurora shooting

Police are asking the public for information about shots fired Wednesday night in west suburban Aurora.

A male ran up to a dark-colored car about 8 p.m. near Binder and Fifth streets in Aurora and fired shots in the car’s direction, according to a statement from Aurora police. The shooter then ran away east on Binder and the car drove away.

No further description was available for the suspect, but police said the shooting appeared to be “gang motivated.” A nearby home was hit by the gunfire, causing damage estimated at $100.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.