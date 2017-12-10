Police seek details about shots fired in Aurora

Police are asking the public for information after an apartment was struck by gunfire early Monday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers who had just gotten off duty were riding home about 12:35 a.m. when they heard shots coming from an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Indian Trail, according to a statement from Aurora police. They saw an SUV speeding away from the complex.

The officers called for backup and the SUV was pulled over at Gates and Lehnertz avenues, police said. At least one person got out of the SUV, ran away and “eluded officers’ attempts to locate him.”

An initial check of the area where the shots were fired did not reveal that anything was hit, police said. The other two people in the SUV were released, as there was nothing to tie them to the shooting.

Officers were called back to the apartment complex about 6:10 a.m. for reported gunshot damage, police said. An apartment had been struck multiple times and the gunshots caused an estimated $420 in damage.

A canvass of the neighborhood turned up several people who heard the shots, but none of them saw anything, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Tips can also be submitted via the department’s My PD app.