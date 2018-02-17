Police seek details in Aurora shooting

Authorities are asking the public for information after shots were fired Thursday night in west suburban Aurora.

A newer-model black SUV was chasing a white or silver car at 9:35 p.m. near Melrose Avenue and Lafayette Street when someone in the SUV shot at the car, according to a statement from Aurora police.

No one appeared to have been shot, but a parked pickup truck in the 1000 block of Lafayette was hit by gunfire multiple times, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.